LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas is opening COVID-19 testing sites in several high schools in September and October.
The city announced three new "community-based" testing sites with the first to open on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Clark High School. Sites at Western and Cimarron-Memorial High Schools will open in October.
Testing at Clark High School will be conducted in the school's auxiliary gymnasium off Sirius Avenue. Tests will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis, and are recommended for symptomatic and potentially asymptomatic patients.
The Southern Nevada Health District, the Nevada National Guard, Guardian Elite Medical Services and American Medical Response are operating these sites in partnership with the city of Las Vegas and Clark County.
Patients receive test results from the provider that performed their COVID-19 test. All results, positive or negative, are reported to the health district. Those who receive phone calls, texts or email notifications of a positive test result from the health district are encouraged to follow self-isolation instructions to limit the spread of the virus.
Neighborhood testing sites are scheduled on Thursdays and Fridays as follows:
- Clark High School (4291 Pennwood Ave.), Sept. 24-25
- Western High School (4601 W. Bonanza Rd.), Oct. 8-9
- Cimarron-Memorial High School (2301 N. Tenaya Way), Oct. 15-16
A calendar of testing events sponsored by the health district is available in English and Spanish on its website at www.SNHD.info/covid. The state of Nevada also has a COVID-19 test locator tool on its website at www.healthresponse.nv.gov that lists labs, pharmacies and other testing resources.
