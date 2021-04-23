LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A record breaking surge of COVID-19 cases in India is impacting an Indian restaurant right here in Las Vegas.
CEO of Mint Indian Bistro Kris Parikh said a private party for 40 people canceled Friday after the parents of the guest of honor tested positive days after leaving India and arriving in Las Vegas.
“They flew, did the 72 hour test in India, they got here, they had mild symptoms, they got tested. They tested positive,” said Parikh.
Now the entire family is quarantining in Las Vegas.
Parikh said the surge in India comes just as people in there usually begin leaving for summer vacation.
“I don’t expect a lot of tourists out of India this year which is going to impact Las Vegas, and in particular our own industry which is Indian food, because all Indians want to eat Indian food when they go out on vacation,” said Parikh.
He says the way things are going, it may be a while before his Indian tourists come back to Las Vegas.
“Indian tourism from South East Asia will probably not come back until 2022 when things have calmed down,” said Parikh.
