LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — FOX5 has covered COVID-19 ‘long haulers,’ people who have symptoms after they recover from the virus. Some people are reporting having new and unpleasant taste and smell issues.
Valerie Fauci said she got COVID-19 in December after her husband tested positive. Less than two weeks ago drinks started tasting and smelling like a fish tank or ocean water.
“Especially last week it was really bad, I wasn’t able to eat my food I would just throw it away cause it didn’t taste right,” Fauci said.
At one point she smelled cigarette smoke that no one else in her family could smell. Certain foods would randomly taste like garbage.
“Chicken sometimes tastes like garbage- it’s a variety it’s just random. As quickly as they came- they left and a lot of times I didn’t say anything because I felt like I was losing my mind,” Fauci said.
Dr. Ashley Sikland, Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgeon for Nevada Sinus Relief said all the patients he’s seen have either anosmia, total loss of smell or hyposmia, decrease odor of smell post COVID-19. The majority of patients recover.
“Although almost 50% of patients who develop COVID have loss of smell as one of the symptoms, the vast majority of those, over 90% recover,” Dr. Sikland said.
He hasn’t seen anyone that’s six months out and still has not recovered, although he said there have been case reports of that happening.
Dr. Sikland said the virus can damage nerves leading to a longer recovery.
“They also maybe feel damage to what are called supporting cells, around the little nerve cells called sustentacular cells and if those are damaged then the way recovery is prolonged, the way in which the nerve regenerates may result in abnormal senses of smell,” Dr. Sikland said.
He said even though there is no definitive medication to improve recovery, there are scents that can help retrain your brain.
“Certain odors like essential oils like peppermint, eucalyptus and so forth, and smelling them on a daily bases, sometimes three-four times a day and you kind of retrain your brain , your nerve pathways your neuro pathways to recognize the smells correctly and that often helps with decreased sense of smell and abnormal smell,” Dr. Fauci said.
