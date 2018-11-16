LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Supreme Court announced on Thursday it reversed the dismissal of a 14-count indictment against Attorney Alexis Plunkett, after police said she gave a cellphone to a prisoner she was in a romantic relationship with.
Plunkett, who was charged with possessing a portable telecommunication device and conspiracy to unlawfully possess portable telecommunications device by a prisoner, was indicted by a grand jury in July 2018.
The Nevada Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Michael Villani was wrong to dismiss Plunkett's indictment a year ago, according to court documents.
In his disposition, Judge Villani wrote, "We reverse the district court's order granting respondent Alexis Plunkett's motion to dismiss the indictment and remand further proceedings."
Court documents showed Plunkett was caught on camera providing a cell phone to Andrew Arevalo, an inmate with whom she was involved in a romantic relationship with. Camera recordings also caught Plunkett sharing candy, lip balm, and kisses with Arevalo.
Attorneys are permitted to bring cell phones into jail, but first, they have to sign an electronic form that states the phone is only authorized to contact staff at the Clark County Detention Center or 911 in case of an emergency.
Judge Villani argued in his disposition that Nevada's aiding and abetting statute can be applied in broader strokes "across the criminal code."
"Courts have long held that a non-felon can be criminally liable for aiding and abetting a felon in possessing a firearm, and this court has held that can aid and abet another individual in unlawfully possessing a short-barreled shotgun. By extension, event though Plunkett is not a prisoner confined in a jail, she can be criminally liable as a principal for a prisoner's possession of a cellphone."
Plunkett argued that the aiding and abetting statute only applies in the prison context, but Judge Villani disagreed.
"It simply captures and criminalizes different conduct," he wrote.
