LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A federal judge has issued an injunction against Red Rock Casino, ordering that it recognize the Culinary and Bartenders Unions as the official bargaining representative for employees.
Clark County District Court Judge Gloria M. Navarro issued the injunction on Tuesday, which the Culinary Union calls "rare and extraordinary." The Culinary Union represents about 1,350 employees of the property, which is owned by Stations Casinos.
"Nationwide, 10(j) bargaining order from the NLRB is very rare. In the Culinary Union’s 86-years, the Culinary Union has never been granted a 10(j) bargaining order," the Culinary Union said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Culinary Union said in a statement on Wednesday that it already has requested negotiation dates from Station Casinos. The judge also has ordered Station Casinos to notify employees of the court's order within five days, to hold a mandatory employee meeting during work hours to read aloud the injunction in English and Spanish, and to immediately recognize the Culinary Union as the main bargaining representative for Red Rock Casino employees.
Since December 2019, the Culinary Union has maintained that the Station Casinos property unlawfully interfered with the National Labor Relations Board union election.
Station Casinos has said it disagrees with the court's decision, saying that it "punishes" Red Rock employees and the property:
Station Casinos is still reviewing the Court's decision, but we firmly and respectfully disagree with the result, which overturns the clear vote of the Red Rock team members in their rejection of the Culinary Union. The decision punishes Red Rock team members and the Red Rock property because Station Casinos treated its team members too well.
Additionally, Station Casinos does not believe it is correct or consistent with the purpose and stated mission of the National Labor Relations Act to punish Station Casinos and its team members for providing best-in-class benefits to team members based on a dubious theory that doing so 'undermines' the union.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.