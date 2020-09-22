LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A couple celebrating their honeymoon outside Las Vegas reportedly stabbed and tied up their rideshare driver after he hit on the wife, according to an arrest report.
Chantilly Farmer, 47, and Devonte Roberson, 24, were arrested Sept. 17. The two face multiple charges including kidnapping, robbery, grand larceny of a vehicle and battery.
According to an arrest report, Farmer and Roberson were celebrating their honeymoon in Mesquite. A local rideshare driver had been helping the couple with rides after their car broke down. The driver reportedly shared his number with the couple so the two could call him if they needed a ride.
The couple's car reportedly broke down again in Henderson and they called the driver, the report said. A few hours later, the driver picked them up and started driving toward Mesquite.
Farmer later told police that the driver had been making advances toward her. Farmer told Roberson about the advances as they were riding from Henderson to Mesquite.
Roberson told police he saw the driver looking at Farmer in the rear view mirror. This upset Roberson and he suddenly stabbed the driver in the right shoulder, according to an arrest report.
Roberson then reportedly ordered the driver to get in the backseat. The driver complied and Farmer reportedly tied his hands up with a shoelace. As Roberson drove, the driver said the couple demanded his phone passcode and debit card PIN.
The driver said he got his hands free as the car arrived at a Love's Truck Stop outside of Las Vegas. The driver then jumped out of the car and called for help while the suspects sped away in the car, the arrest report said.
The couple reportedly drove to Alamo to try and get a hotel room, but there was no vacancy. The couple ended up falling asleep at a nearby truck stop before being arrested by Nevada Highway Patrol.
The driver was taken to University Medical Center to treat his injuries. The couple's arraignment hearings were set for Tuesday morning.
