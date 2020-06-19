LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two adults jumped from a second-story balcony early Friday morning after a fire started in the kitchen. Neither person was injured.
Las Vegas firefighters responded to the apartment complex in the 1800 block of N. Decatur Boulevard at 5:37 a.m. on Friday for a reported apartment fire.
When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were showing from the front door and window of an upstairs unit in the two-story, wood frame apartment building. Firefighters had to force entry and had the fire out in less than five minutes, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says.
Although the occupants were not cooking, a pan with grease was left on the stove and was found melted. Firefighters believe the fire started at the stove, spread to the kitchen and set off smoke alarms in the apartment which woke the two occupants.
The front door of the apartment was blocked by the fire, so the two occupants resorted to escaping from the balcony. There were no reported injuries during the incident.
The kitchen was completely destroyed and the rest of the apartment had smoke damage, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says. The apartment below had minor water damage. Damage was estimated at $35,000.
Firefighters emphasize that cooking-related fires are the leading cause of fires and fire-related injuries in Las Vegas, and would like to remind people that when done cooking, clear the stove of all pots and pans and set them in the sink.
(1) comment
Hopefully there not morbidly obese people,but a little delay in breakfast 🍳!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.