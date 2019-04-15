LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Monday, a Clark County School District trustee held a meeting to talk about safety on the valley's roads, a few weeks after a middle schooler was hit and killed.
Since the crash, parents in the neighborhood have demanded change.
Police said Jonny Smith and his friends were outside of a crosswalk near Ft. Apache Road and Maule Avenue when the 12-year-old Faiss Middle School student was hit on March 25.
Parents and others in the community said the problem is bigger than that.
“I haven't had two or three days go by that I still don't get another phone call, ‘Oh my gosh, Mr. West, I still see kids crossing Ft. Apache at that spot,’” Faiss Middle School principal Roger West said.
“What's it going to take? How can they do this? And we know this, teenagers think they're invincible. So I think that's where we step up and keep the conversation going.”
Faiss is just one of several schools in the area so students are always walking around. In addition to that, neighbors said speeding is also a big problem.
On the day of the crash, some people in the area said they had been fighting for a crosswalk or lights for years.
“This isn't just a Ft. Apache issue,” West said. “The southwest area has grown so quickly, we have not kept up with all of the infrastructure as schools were built.”
When asked how to change things, Clark County commissioner Justin Jones explained Clark County started a traffic study of the area last week.
That includes watching traffic patterns on the weekend, when Wet ‘N' Wild is open, too. The water park is right behind Jonny's school.
From there, the county can decide how to make improvements.
“That will tell the public works department what type of safety measure might be warranted there,” Jones said. “And so it might be at Ft. Apache and Arby, there's enough traffic over there, at least during certain times, in which you would have a full traffic signal. It might be what makes sense over there is one of those push button flashers."
Jones said lowering the speed limit may be an option. But he said in some cases, that actually causes more accidents.
The county’s study will take a few more weeks to complete.
On Wednesday, April 17, Wet ‘N' Wild is teaming up with UNLV and traffic safety officials to hold a fundraiser for Jonny Smith.
The park will donate $1 from every ticket sold to the In Memory of Jonny Smith GoFundMe page.
UNLV’s Vulnerable Road Users Project will also be on hand providing information and holding pedestrian safety demonstrations.
The demonstrations will include a functioning traffic signal and roll out crosswalk where guests can learn about proper crosswalk safety. Guests will also be informed on what to do when there are no traffic signals, as well as how to stay as safe as possible at all times.
The fundraiser is expected to take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
