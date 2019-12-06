LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners and representatives from the Las Vegas police department are asking residents interested in helping the homeless to "donate responsibly" and avoid giving directly to individuals living on the street this holiday season.
"While it might seem like a good idea to give money, food or clothes directly to a homeless person on the street, that generosity can unintentionally hurt the homeless and our neighborhoods," Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick said.
According to Clark County, "These donations enable a homeless person to remain on the streets, and deters him or her from accessing services and programs that help homeless individuals move off the streets."
Those interested in helping the homeless are encouraged to direct their donations toward the programs and organizations that work with the homeless.
County officials suggest utilizing www.MeaningfulChangeLV.com to find information about organizations that provide long-term solutions to homelessness. The website also has information about volunteer opportunities with various organizations.
These organizations provide meals, clothes and other items to the homeless, in addition to providing services such as case management, job training, and mental health and substance abuse treatment, Clark County said.
"This time of year we normally see an increase in community members wanting to help the homeless and it's understandable" Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Andy Walsh said. "But the surest, safest way to do something good for someone who is unhoused, is to donate to a charity or service set up to handle money or donated goods. When we work together through organized agencies we can have a greater impact on the lives of those we are trying to help."
Why dont vegas officials work on making their city less of a dump? Maybe thered not be so many homeless people in that hobo town if it werent for the retards who are in charge of everything. Whatever though they can create a community that dehumanizes each other i find it funny. Vegas is filled with nothing but filthy slobs and the laws they put in place prove it.
Wouldn’t give those mooching bums nothing!
Each cash donation is incentive to keep doing exactly what they are doing - sitting st the side of the highway offramp, begging.
How do you know? And if so maybe the problem isnt people donating to then but the people who cause some people to wind up like this. There's so many greedy people in the world who just want to sweep the less fortunate under the rug. Maybe f*** face land lords should be required to not let people wind up on the streets. I had to live in a car for 2 months because of a greedy cu** landlord giving my family 30 days to find a new place. People like you are nasty.
Cause and effect. It's a simple concept. Your sense of entitlement displays how much if a cancer on society you are.
I understand you found yourself in a bad situation, but how is that the land lords fault? You pay your bills you have a roof over your head you don't pay well you sleep in your car. You and your family are not the land lords responsibility! People rent out properties as another income, an investment, a way for them to retire early and or enjoy life. Maybe you hit a bad patch in the road but why should the land lord and or thier family suffer because of you? That mortgage still has to be paid one way or the other. So maybe your land lord wasn't greedy just trying to make sure they don't end up like you. Food for thought. #priorities
