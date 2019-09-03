LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas is known as the wedding capital of the world, but Clark County records show the wedding business seems to be slowing down.
According to statistics from the marriage clerk, the county’s marriage rate has trended downward over the last several years.
About 81,000 marriage licenses were issued in 2016. The number of licenses issued dropped to 78,000 in 2017 and 74,000 in 2018.
“In bad times, it was about 200 weddings a month,” Viva Las Vegas wedding chapel manager Olivia Alfonso recalled. Although Alfonso has noticed business is better in 2019.
According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the decrease in weddings in Las Vegas is part of a national trend of lower marriage rates across much of the U.S., attributed in part to Millennials waiting until later in life to get married, if they get married at all.
However, Alfonso noticed the millennial generation is not marrying as often as generations prior.
“They don’t want to get married,” Alfonso said. “You’re seeing a lot of commitment ceremonies where it’s like a regular wedding but not legal.”
A Pew Research Center analysis found millennials are less likely to be married than previous generations attributing to the growing number of never married adults to shifting public attitudes, finances, and changing demographic patterns.
Deidra Duffy of Graceland chapel noticed a decline in weddings but said her renewals and commitment ceremonies are up.
“It balances out. We’re doing O.K.”
Duffy would like to see a change in focus to attract more visitors to the Valley.
“We need to focus on what we can do to make people want to come to Vegas and get married.”
