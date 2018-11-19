LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asked valley residents to "donate responsibly" this holiday season to help the homeless.
Metro Police Deputy Chief Chris Jones said, "When we give money or food to someone on the street, we are helping them remain on the streets and deterring them from seeking out the services and programs that could help them escape homelessness."
"Giving spare change, food or clothes to a homeless person on the street may seem like a good idea, but that generous act can have unintended consequences that actually hurt our community and the homeless who we are trying to help," Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick added. "Instead, we are asking people to channel their donations to the programs and organizations that provide long-term solutions to homelessness."
County commissioners and LVMPD said residents can visit www.MeaningfulChangeLV.com for more information about which local organizations work to combat homelessness.
Some of the organizations that are listed provide meals, clothes and other items to the homeless, the county said. They also provide services such as case management, job training, mental health and substance abuse treatment.
