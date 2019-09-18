LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Clark county Commissioner Justin Jones said he wants to expand the areas where activities like target shooting are prohibited.
The proposal would amend a county code that governs the unsafe discharge of firearms. The proposed change would include the Apex area, Mountain's Edge and Lovell Canyon.
As it stands, all cities in Clark County prohibit target shooting unless on an established range.
“There is a problem in the Apex area, Mountain's Edge, and Lovell Canyon,” Jones said. “The ordinance is just expanding [county code] as development has creeped outward.”
The current code prohibits the discharge of firearms with the exception of self-defense scenarios. Violating the terms is a misdemeanor and could cost violators up to $500 and up to 6 months in jail.
“We’re proposing an expansion in three areas,” Jones said. “That doesn’t mean people can’t go target shooting in other areas of the county that aren’t under the proposed expansion.”
Jones’s proposal comes as the U.S. Forest Service enforces a temporary ban on target shooting in Lovell Canyon.
The commission will vote on the proposal in two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.