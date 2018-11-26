LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An unknown person set multiple fires in a downtown Las Vegas neighborhood last week, including on to a county commissioner's "little free library."
"I'm in the back reading with my dog, and then there is just pounding on my front door. I open it up and this guy goes, 'Your house is on fire!" and I was like, 'What!'"
That's how Clark County commissioner Chris Giunchigliani found out there was a fire blazing in her front yard.
She had nothing but a robe on, and was barefoot but went tearing out her front door.
"I could just see flames and I went, 'Oh, my God,'" she said.
Out front of her home near Oakey Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, someone had set fire to her free library. Guinchigliani said the fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
"I have these good metal chairs out here, they're comfortable so people can come and sit and read. I have a senior citizen who walks his dog and just comes here and sits and looks through thins."
With her free library, you can take a book or leave a book. Giunchigliani says children's books, magazines, and recipes were all destroyed in the fire.
"I was saddened because this was something I had done in memory of my husband and I just thought, 'Why would someone be so mean?' There's no reason for it."
The people who banged on Giunchigliani's front door told her they had been driving on Oakey when they saw the flames. The good Samaritans ran around the back of her home and grabbed a hose and even helped put hers out. That's when they noticed another fire.
"I went tearing up the street and there was these other guys and they said we just put it out. I then had to go home to put on some real clothes," she said.
In total, there were five fires stared in her neighborhood -- a mailbox and bushes were also burned. Giunchigliani says she called Metro police and the fire department, but no one has been arrested.
"Who they are, why they did what they did, why they wanted to be ugly, I don't know."
Giunchigliani said she is thankful it wasn't worse. She also said the fires did the exact thing her free library did, which is bring the community together.
"The outpouring of support," she said. "I think it backfired on them ... I'll get more boxes and have even more of a community."
Giunchigliani said since the fires, multiple people have reached out to her offering to pay for a new library, and offering to donate books.
She said people are even asking her set up free libraries in their neighborhood.
