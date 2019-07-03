LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Councilwoman Michele Fiore was unanimously elected to serve as Mayor Pro Tem by Las Vegas City Council Wednesday. Fiore replaces Lois Tarkanian's former position.
Three-term Ward 1 Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Tarkanian was term limited and gave up the seat in June. She served for 14 years on the City Council, according to release.
In June 2017, Fiore was elected to the Ward 6 City Council seat, according to a release.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman moved Fiore's nomination forward.
Mayor Pro Tem is responsible for running City Council meetings in the absence of the mayor.
