LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Councilwoman Michele Fiore on Tuesday evening announced that she is stepping down from her position as Mayor Pro Tempore.
The announcement came during a press conference held by Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Fiore less than a week after Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear sent a letter to the mayor urging her to remove Fiore from the position of Mayor Pro Tempore in light of "racist and inflammatory" statements Fiore made in a recent city council meeting and allegedly made at the Clark County Republican Convention.
Fiore said on Tuesday that she stands by what she said at the June 7 convention, which prompted the party to formally rebuke the councilwoman last week and call for her apology.
In a press conference held at Fiore's home on Thursday, Fiore denied making racist remarks at the convention but would not divulge what the remarks were.
My letter to Mayor Goodman requesting Councilwoman Fiore be removed from the position of Mayor Pro Tempore. “There is no place within Las Vegas City Hall, or anywhere in our great country, for this type of divisiveness, especially from a person in a leadership position.” pic.twitter.com/ngMQcKPV7u— Councilman Cedric Crear (@CouncilmanCrear) June 11, 2020
In addition to the letter from Crear, Mayor Goodman received a letter on Monday from Molly Taylor, the leader of a local group that is collecting signatures to have Fiore recalled from office. The letter said that Fiore has displayed "inexcusible behavior" over Floyd Lamb Park and other Ward 6 community spaces.
"Councilwoman Fiore does not care to listen to her constituents. She has consistently been rude, and when she is not being rude, she is unavailable," the letter said. "It is not just her insensitive statements made this month, it is her inexcusable behavior over the Floyd Lamb Park hay barn, Pop Squires Park, Silverstone Ranch, and removing a disabled veteran from a public meeting (by way of a Marshal) simply for being in the room."
After the press conference, Crear tweeted a brief statement:
#Ward5 pic.twitter.com/HR4aP1rxUt— Councilman Cedric Crear (@CouncilmanCrear) June 17, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
