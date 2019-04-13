LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aviators made their debut this week. They’ve kept some old traditions of the 51s, including a discounted beer night.
But some fans have been posting on social media, upset that prices are not exactly the same.
At the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, fans said while they realized prices are higher than at the old ballpark, Cashman Field, but they said the new park is still a home run.
Beer, hot dogs, “peanuts and cracker jacks - that’s what it’s all about!” Las Vegas Ballpark Hospitality Experience Curator Sarah Camarota said.
And this isn’t your ordinary minor league ballpark food.
“This is a ballpark that thinks and acts as a social food hall and it is a reflection of our community and our food scene in Las Vegas,” Camarota said.
Media got a tour of the ballpark on opening day. The people behind the mouthwatering meals said it’s a blend of internationally known and local favorites.
“This signature blend of popcorn has been made by the Popcorn Girl, so locally made, really fun, really tasty,” Camarota said.
So how much will a trip to the ballpark cost?
“My ticket today was under $20,” one fan said.
“As long as it’s not as expensive as the Knights game,” another said.
While some fans were sticker shocked, others expected nothing less.
“The knockwurst was excellent,” one said. “A little pricey, but excellent.”
“If it’s going to be more, it’s fine,” one fan said about concession stand prices.
“Beer is priced at $9. I don’t know the last time I saw beer in Las Vegas under $10, so it’s great,” Camarota said.
A trip for two to an Oakland A’s game, including two tickets, plus two hot dogs and two beers, would cost around $54.
That same trip to its Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators, would cost a few more bucks: around $60 total.
“We also wanted to make sure that the prices were accessible and affordable and that this is the best value in town,” Camarota said.
And families agreed, they’re willing to pay the price for an elevated experience.
“The parking was free, ticket prices were incredible,” one fan said. “You can’t find that anywhere else. Concerts are ridiculous, any other sporting event is ridiculously expensive.”
“You don’t have to break the bank to come hang out with your family at the ballpark,” a father of four said. “Just have a good time, eat some good food, cheer on your team.”
