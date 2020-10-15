LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you've ever wanted to go ice skating on the Las Vegas Strip, here's your chance. The Cosmopolitan on Thursday announced that its rooftop ice rink will return this year.
Marking its ninth holiday season on the Strip, the Cosmopolitan's ice rink will open on Nov. 18.
As part of the festivities, the resort's Boulevard Pool will transform into a rooftop winter wonderland featuring a 4,200-square-foot skating rink made of real ice.
Attendees can also enjoy seasonal culinary cocktails and fare, socially distanced fire pits for s’mores making, and classic holiday films projected high above the Las Vegas Strip on the resort’s 65-foot marquee.
In addition to reduced capacity, guests will be required to wear face coverings unless eating or drinking while seated, the Cosmopolitan said.
The ice rink will be open to the public daily from Wednesday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 3.
According to the Cosmopolitan, all day skating access for non-hotel guests is $30. Monday through Thursday, all day skating access for Nevada residents, hotel guests and military is $20. Skate aid seals and reindeers are available for $15 an hour. Admission to the winter wonderland atmosphere surrounding The Ice Rink is complimentary.
The resort released the following movie schedule for films shown on its marquee:
- November 23 The Nightmare Before Christmas
- November 24 The Holiday
- November 30 Christmas with The Kranks
- December 01 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- December 07 A Christmas Story
- December 08 The Santa Clause
- December 14 How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- December 15 Elf
- December 21 Frozen
- December 22 The Polar Express
- December 28 The Muppet Christmas Carol
- December 29 Jack Frost
Visit cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink for more information.
