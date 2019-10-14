You'll soon be able to watch a movie while ice skating high above the Las Vegas Strip.
Marking its eighth holiday season, the Cosmopolitan will again transform its rooftop Boulevard Pool into a winter wonderland overlooking the Strip. The Ice Rink, which is open from Nov. 20-Jan. 5, allows visitors a chance to enjoy skating on more than 4,200 square feet of real ice.
Starting Monday, Nov. 25, the Cosmopolitan will show holiday movies on its 65-foot digital marquee while guests ice skate.
Those who don't feel like skating can also reserve a fire pit to roast s'mores while enjoying a variety of holiday-themed cocktails such as the Egg Noggy Nog, Campfire Delight, Rebel without a Claus, Scrooged, White Elephant Game and The Griswold.
The holiday movie schedule is listed below:
Date 6:30 p.m. Film
Nov. 25 Jack Frost
Nov. 26 Home Alone
Dec. 2 Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
Dec. 3 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Dec. 9 Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Dec. 16 Santa Buddies
Dec. 17 Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Dec. 23 Elf
Dec. 24 The Grinch
Dec. 30 The Polar Express
All-day skating access is $25. Monday through Thursday, all day skating access for Nevada residents, hotel guests and military is $15. Skate aid seals and reindeers are available for $10 an hour.
For more information: www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink.
