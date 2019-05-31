LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas issued an apology to rapper Meek Mill Friday afternoon, six days after he posted a video showing him getting kicked off their hotel property.
The company said “we did not act in a respectful manner and were wrong,” and that they look forward to welcoming him back to the resort.
According to TMZ, the incident happened at 3:30 p.m. on May 25. Meek Mill, whose real is name Robert Rihmeek Williams, is seen arguing with an employee of the property in the video.
In a post to Twitter and Instagram, the Philadelphia rapper claimed the property was going "to extreme racist levels" to keep him out. The video shows a staff member saying he had been trespassed from the property, meaning he would be denied access or be detained.
In a statement to FOX5, the Cosmopolitan wrote, “As a matter of company policy, we do not comment on legal matters. Our guests’ safety and security always remains our top priority.”
On Monday, the property sent an additional statement, denying the allegations of denial based on race:
At The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the safety and security of our guests is our top priority. The recent situation regarding Meek Mill related to a matter of security, not race, and any reports citing otherwise are false. We pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment, with zero tolerance for discrimination. Under different circumstances, Meek Mill would be welcomed to the resort, but not at the compromise of his personal safety and the safety of our guests.
On Friday, the company posted an apology from its Twitter account.
May 31, 2019
His attorney, Joe Tacopina told TMZ he sent the property a letter claiming the property "maintains a list of African American recording artists" to keep off the property.
In addition to the statement, representatives for the property on Monday said the event began with an over-capacity crowd at Marquee Dayclub. According to them, earlier in the day, Metro police were called to manage a "larger than usual" crowd. They were contacted ahead of time about Meek Mill's arrival, and security said he wouldn't be allowed in due to capacity.
When he arrived, security told Mill again about the capacity, they said. He refused to leave the property then was told his next attempt would be trespassing.
After the hotel sent a second response, so did Meek Mill's attorney:
The assertion that the Cosmopolitan denied Meek because of capacity concerns at Marquee Dayclub is outright false. In the recorded video, Meek also inquired about getting a meal at one of the hotel’s restaurants, yet their security team continued to deny Meek and said he would be arrested for trespassing regardless of location in the hotel premises. The Cosmopolitan’s conduct continues to be deplorable.
