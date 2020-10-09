LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan hotel and casino announced new safety procedures for employees and guests.
The Cosmopolitan released the following statement regarding the safety changes.
“In a continued effort to ensure the safety and security of our guests and employees, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has implemented increased security measures on Friday and Saturday evenings at all Las Vegas Boulevard entry and exit points. In partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, these new procedures are effective immediately, beginning tonight from 6:00PM to 6:00AM and every Friday and Saturday thereafter for the foreseeable future."
Here are the safety procedures at the Cosmopolitan's points of entry:
- Las Vegas Boulevard doors facing East will be designated as entry-only and restricted to:
- Hotel guests with a room reservation
- Guests with F&B reservations
- Identity Rewards members and casino guests
- Las Vegas Boulevard doors facing Northeast will be exit only:
- Guests attempting to enter at this location will be redirected to the doors near Starbucks
- Sky Bridge doors will be utilized for entry and exiting. Entrance will be restricted to:
- Hotel guests with a room reservation
- Guests with F&B reservations
- Identity Rewards members and casino guests
- Safety Screening upon entry:
- Each guest will be checked with a metal detector
- All bags, purses and backpacks will be cursory searched
- All open and oversized alcoholic beverages or glass products will not be allowed and must be consumed or disposed of before entry
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) personnel will be stationed at each entry point to observe and assist resort Security.
Officials with the Cosmopolitan said the enhanced safety measures are being implemented to protect the health and safety of those entering the resort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.