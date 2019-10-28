The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will celebrate the opening of its ice rink this year with some help from members of the Golden Knights.
On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and left-winger Max Pacioretty will host the Cosmopolitan's third-annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the property's rooftop Ice Rink.
The event, which begins at 6 p.m., will be topped off with the lighting of the Ice Rink's 36' tall Christmas tree at 7 p.m.
In addition to the tree lighting ceremony, the Cosmopolitan is also hosting "A Night with the Knights" on Friday, Dec. 6.
As part of the event, attendees can revel in the holiday spirit along with a special meet and greet with a few of their favorite hockey players, Chance the Gila Monster and the Knights Guard.
The ice rink, which is comprised of more than 4,200 square feet of real ice, will be open through Jan. 5, 2020. The rink will also be hosting holiday movie nights throughout the season.
