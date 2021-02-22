UPDATE (Feb. 22) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified two people who died in a murder-suicide on Feb. 16.
Whitney Nicole Chareun, 25, died of a gunshot wound of the head. Her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
Nhan Ngoc Truong, 29, also died of a gunshot wound of the head and his death was ruled a suicide.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said they were investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday night.
According to police, they were called to the 3000 block of Sunridge Heights Parkway about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 for a welfare check.
There, police said they found a 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man dead at the scene in an apparent murder-suicide. A 2-year-old, a 14-month-old, and two dogs were in the residence, all unharmed.
No additional details were immediately released.
(1) comment
