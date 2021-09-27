LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A boy was hit and killed by a vehicle in the northwest valley on Saturday afternoon, police said.
About 12:22 p.m. on Sept. 25, police were called to the area of Centennial Center Boulevard and Tropical Parkway. Police said the pedestrian, a minor, was crossing eastbound against a "do not walk" pedestrian signal.
A 2020 Ford Fusion driven by a 48-year-old from Las Vegas was traveling northbound. Police said the boy walked in front of the Fusion and was hit. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Fusion stayed on scene, according to police. Impairment was not suspected.
The boy's death marked the 102nd traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
The Clark County Coroner's office on Monday identified the boy as Liam Gillogly, 16, from Las Vegas. His cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries of head chest and pelvis due to vehicle collision with a pedestrian.
Centennial High School Principal Keith Wipperman acknowledged the boy's death in a notice to parents on Sunday:
Dear Centennial High School families,
It is with great sadness that I inform you of the recent passing of one of our students. He was an amazing leader and role model for our other Centennial Bulldogs. It is never easy to lose a life, especially at a young age and we will truly remember this student as part of our campus community.
We are working with our students to ensure they have the support and resources they need to get through this very difficult time. Counseling resources are available to those who may want that assistance.
Please monitor any signs of grief or behavioral changes in your student as this loss may affect them in unexpected ways as well as keep your lines of communication open with them. It is important to be honest with your child and allow them to express feelings of disbelief, anger and/or grief. Reassure your child that there is always someone with whom they can talk with and that these feelings are normal.
If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school at 702-799-3440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.