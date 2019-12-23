LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified two women killed in separate wrong-way crashes overnight Saturday.
The first crash happened about 10:49 p.m. on Dec. 21. According to Nevada Highway Patrol, a wrong-way vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on northbound I-15 at Jean, near mile marker 18.
The driver was identified as 23-year-old Las Vegas resident Cecily Camarena.
The second fatality occurred before 2 a.m. on Dec. 22 on the 215 Beltway near Charleston Boulevard, according to NHP. Two passenger vehicles were involved, and each vehicle had two occupants.
All four passengers were transported to University Medical Center Trauma. According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, one of the passengers, 41-year-old Roshonda Thornton, died of her injuries.
Impairment was suspected in the second crash.
