UPDATE (May 8) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has determined the cause and manner of death for the victim in a Feb. 24 homicide investigation by Las Vegas police.
Gwendolyn Milton, 63, was strangled to death.
UPDATE (March 1) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the woman allegedly killed by her neighbor last week.
The coroner's office identified the woman as 63-year-old Gwendolyn Milton. Her cause and manner of death were pending Monday afternoon.
According to police, on Feb. 26, officers from the Henderson Police Department located and detained Jason Valencia, 32, during an unrelated investigation.
Valencia was arrested by LVMPD Homicide detectives and booking into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of open murder, a release from LVMPD states.
UPDATE (Feb. 28) -- A man was arrested in the deadly beating of his upstairs neighbor, police and court records show.
Jason Valencia, 32, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge on Saturday, Feb. 27.
He's expected to be in court on Tuesday.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's helping finding a suspect connected to an east valley homicide on Feb. 24.
According to Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, detectives were investigating at 5650 E. Sahara Avenue, near Sloan Lane.
Spencer said about 8:11 p.m. on Feb. 24, officers were called to the apartment complex for "unknown trouble." When they arrived, they were met by a neighbor who said a woman in an upstairs apartment was screaming for help. The neighbor told police the woman was screaming "Why are you here? Why are you in my apartment?" The neighbor went inside and found the woman injured.
Spencer said the woman had multiple blunt-force injuries, but they weren't sure what weapon, if any, was used. The woman was transported to Sunrise Trauma where she later died.
Through the investigation, police found the suspect lives in an apartment directly below the woman.
"The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates that the suspect lives in a nearby apartment where he was involved in an argument with another person," a release stated. "At one point point, the suspect went to the victim’s apartment and beat her to death."
The suspect, a 32-year-old Hispanic man, was involved in a domestic incident with his live-in girlfriend, Spencer said. During the incident, the man went upstairs to the woman's apartment, seemingly unprovoked, and killed her.
The woman killed was only identified by Spencer as a 63-year-old Black woman. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release her identity after next of kin has been notified.
Spencer said the girlfriend and her children were uninjured.
No arrests have been made in the case. This remains an active investigation.
(11) comments
Mexican lowlife,lock up another loser,in with his homies !
IT SAYS REFRAIN FROM MAKING RACIST COMMENTS, Michele if you are going to respect the first rule, btch I’m not going to respect the second rule.
Did she not have her door locked? Nobody is safe even in their homes anymore. Thanks Sisolak for making Nevada a suburb of California.
I would argue historically Nevada has always been a suburb of California going back to the days of the Comstock which has had long lasting negative effects of the economic development of our state. Reno and Northern Nevada has always been in the economic and cultural hinterland of the San Francisco while Las Vegas and Southern Nevada have been tied to the development of Los Angeles. In the 19th century almost all of Nevada's wealth was shipped to San Francisco, even our senators lived there. Because of this connection to California's economic system Nevada has been treated almost like a colony tied to the boom and bust of a cyclical mono-product economy.
Crime rates have SKYROCKETED since last year! Blacks moving here from California. Wake up.
MicheleR58, look btch if you know how to read, a black woman age 63, was beaten to death. In 5 more years you’ll be about the same age, you’d think you’d have some compassion. If you seriously make one more racist comment, I will make it my last and final goal in life to finding out who you are, and I will turn your entire world upside down. U racist bigot POS! You are what’s wrong with this country, I hope you reap what you sow. Get a life And stop being a trolling racist c*nt!
Biden will bring more murderous animals to Nevada with his disgusting Americans Last agenda. RIP poor lady minding her own business. My neighbor is acting strange lately, Im getting worried about living next to him. Las Vegas is full of dangerous murderers like never before. Sisolak and the rest are begging for more illegals to come here...he wants the "federal funds" for himself.
Your sooooo delusional! I'd be scared to live near you!
Excuse me? That person is correct. You should be getting nervous with the slow of blacks that have moved here from California. In fact, we have some that live in the complex that are never seen. Rather strange. We also have BLM/ANTIFA. Crime had INCREASED. Or haven't you noticed?
Crime rates have actually gone in Las Vegas down since 2013 when the first BLM protests started. And we are still extremely better off then when we hit our peak rates in the 90s and mid 2000's.
Excuse you, yes! It’s a crime to have you and your narrow minded, ignorant a** comments, they should force you to use your facebook profile. You are so quick to be scum, because ur true colors come out, when you can hide behind your computer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.