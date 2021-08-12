LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a California man after his girlfriend died from apparent head injuries on July 12.
Police responded to a call around 8:16 a.m. for an injured woman in the 4900 block of Dean Martin Drive, near Interstate 15. Arriving officers found a woman suffering from apparent blunt force trauma to the head and 31-year-old Justin Medof giving first aid, police said.
According to an arrest report, Medof and his girlfriend Stephanie Duarte were on Fremont Street the night prior. Medof told police he and Duarte got into a verbal argument and that he left her on Fremont, calling a rideshare for himself to get back to their hotel.
Surveillance video showed Medof arrive at the hotel around 2:12 a.m., the arrest report said. Duarte arrived at 2:25 a.m. and the hotel room door was last opened at 2:32 a.m., the report said.
Neighboring guests told police they heard loud noises consistent with two people fighting sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., the report said.
Duarte appeared to be deceased for "a few hours prior" to the 9-1-1 call, police said. Medof had called 9-1-1 when he said he woke to see his girlfriend dead, the report said.
Duarte's identity as the victim was confirmed by the Clark County Coroner's Office. She died of blunt force injuries of the head and neck in a homicide, the coroner ruled.
Medof said the room was "covered in blood" and that he tried to bathe Duarte to wake her up, the report said. Detectives said they also observed abrasions on Medof.
Medof was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge. He made an initial appearance in Justice Court on Tuesday and is being held on no bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 8.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
