UPDATE (Sept. 28) -- The Clark County Coroner's office on Sept. 28 identified the body found in the desert area near Sloan on Sept. 11 as 24-year-old Destiny Jackson. She died of gunshot wounds of the head and torso in a homicide, the coroner ruled.
Torrance police arrested suspect Albertt Monterio, 21, on Sept. 18. According to Monterio's arrest report, he admitted to shooting Jackson and stealing her vehicle.
Monterio was scheduled to be extradited to Las Vegas, and faces one count of open murder.
UPDATE (Sept. 21): Police said they arrested a man in connection with a woman whose body was found in the desert south of the valley.
Albertt Monterio, 21, was arrested by the Torrance Police Department in California on Saturday.
According to his arrest report, he was arrested after a traffic stop in 24-year-old Destiny Jackson's vehicle. His report confirmed her identity as the woman found dead on Sept. 11.
“We have been praying so hard, just asking, just show us the answers. Lead us to the truth,” Gladys Toleafoa, Jackson's cousin told FOX5 Tuesday night about the last week since her body was found. “So when they said they made the arrest, it was like a wave of emotion hit but then reality hit like what actually happened?"
Police said they attempted to stop him when he fled and crashed the 2007 BMW into several vehicles then fled on foot. He was arrested shortly after.
In custody, he told police he lived in a short-term rental in Las Vegas, but was from Southern California. His only familial connection in Las Vegas is his grandmother in the south valley.
Monterio said he wanted to get back to California, but didn't own a vehicle and planned to rob someone. He contacted Jackson from a personals ad, the report said, and she picked him up and drove them to the desert.
He said while she was in the driver's seat, he said "I'm sorry" to Jackson and fired three shots. He then pushed her body out near Sloan and fled with her vehicle.
“I don’t even want to think about what she thought in those moments,” Toleafoa added.
Police said they found his belongings, as well as two handguns and Jackson's phone, in the vehicle.
Jackson’s family says they want justice to the full extent and plan to be there every step of the legal process.
“He looked her in the eyes and had no remorse for her and brutally killed her. She was the least person in this world that deserved that,” Toleafoa said.
Monterio will be extradited to Las Vegas where he will face one count open murder, Las Vegas police said.
SEPT. 15: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a body found south of the valley on Saturday.
About 6 p.m. on Sept. 11, police were called by a hiker who found a woman dead in a desert area near Sloan.
Officers said the body had signs of foul play and called homicide detectives, police said in a media statement on Monday.
The woman is 24-year-old Destiny Jackson, her family told FOX5.
"She was just the sweetest girl. She didn't have a mean bone in her body," Jackson's cousins said.
Jackson's family received the call from police on Sunday that the body was the 24-year-old.
"The cry that came from my Aunt. No mother should ever get that call. The sound that came from her it was just devastating," Jackson's cousin Gladys Toleafoa said.
Thursday night Destiny posted several times on her Instagram story. Her cousins said last minute she had dressed up to go out. One of the videos shows Destiny in her car. It is still missing as of Tuesday.
She planned to pick up her boyfriend bright and early Friday. He waited several hours, but could not get ahold of her.
Right away the family felt all the signs pointed towards the eventual reality that there was foul play.
"It wasn't like her to not notify her boyfriend, it wasn't like her to not let her mom know she was ok and it wasn't like her for her phone to be off. So right away we knew something wasn't ok," Toleafoa said.
The family filed a missing person’s report, but said they still didn't have a detective working the case by the time her body was found the next day.
The family said they just want answers. The cousins told FOX5 they believe they know who may have killed Destiny, but would not say because of the ongoing investigation.
Suspect information was not immediately available. Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or crimestoppersofnv.com.
The family started a GoFundMe to help find justice for Jackson.
(7) comments
She looked like a prostitute & this entire situation smacks of a 'date' gone bad. I could tell right away when I noticed her social media name was 'Dee Dividends' or something like that. I don't know what would compel a young woman with ANY sense of self-worth, dignity, honor, & respect, to sell herself for money.
Don't sk. rew strangers. 'nuff said.
Death Penalty for the soulless monster
So according to the story/video, she had a boyfriend and the alleged killer was responding to a "personals" ad. What does that mean-- was she a prostitute or something? It's like they give you little bits of information here and there but leave the reader/watcher to come to a conclusion because the truth gives the victim less sympathy.
She was hooking....its the culture now, the nwo wants all the young girls to be hookers on onlyfns. .
Low iq animal without any values ,hood rats always a bad situation!
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no other information was provided.
