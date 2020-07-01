UPDATE (JULY 1): The Clark County Coroner has released the identity and details of the victim from the June 18 homicide.
The cause of death for Dariane Lincoln-Marshall, a 26-year-old black male with unknown residence, was a gunshot wound to the chest.
Lincoln-Marshall's death has been categorized as a homicide.
ORIGINAL STORY (JUNE 18): LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide near downtown on June 18.
According to police, the investigation was happening near Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza.
