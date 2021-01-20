LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas fire officials said a person was found dead inside a vehicle that caught fire on Sunday night.
According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the vehicle fire was reported about 7:46 p.m. on December 27 at 219 W. Monroe Avenue, near D Street and Owens Avenue.
The car was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
The Clark County Coroner identified the man found in the car as 66-year-old Larry Cross from Las Vegas. His death was caused by a form of cardiovascular disease combined with recent cocaine use and has been categorized an accident.
LVFD arson investigators, Las Vegas homicide detectives and the Clark County Coroner's Office will investigate the death, which is standard procedure for a fire with fatality in the City of Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.