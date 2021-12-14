LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's office on Tuesday released details regarding Tina Tinor's cause of death in the suspected DUI crash involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.
According to the coroner's office, Tina Tintor, 23, died from thermal injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash on Nov. 2.
The coroner's office said Tintor inhaled products of combustion, fractured bones in her nose, sustained injuries to her ribs and left forearm.
Tintor's death was ruled accidental, according to the coroner's office.
Tintor was killed in the crash involving the former NFL player near Rainbow and Tropicana. Ruggs was reportedly going over 150 mph at the time of the crash.
Tintor's dog, Max, was also killed in the crash.
Ruggs is out on bail and on house arrest pending the outcome of his case.
(2) comments
She and her dog burned to death, because this idiot drove his car into hers and killed her. Not an accidental death.
Accidental death??? This wasn't an accident. It was negligent homicide
