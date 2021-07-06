LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said one person was killed in a south valley crash on Wednesday night.
About 10 p.m. on June 30, NHP was called about a gray Jeep SUV traveling recklessly on I-15 northbound approaching Starr Avenue.
Another report to the agency said the vehicle had crashed by hitting the center median impact attenuator head-on, causing the vehicle to rotate into the road. The Jeep hit a black Cadillac, then a gold Toyota that was also traveling northbound.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to University Medical Center, but she died on the way, NHP said. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the driver as 40-year-old Kelly Cover. Cover died from blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident.
NHP closed I-15 northbound for the investigation, and were diverting traffic off at St. Rose Parkway.
