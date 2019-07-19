LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner has identified a Nellis Air Force Base airman killed in a crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas.
Kaden Russell Petersen, 23, was in a van with four other airmen from the 820th Red Horse Squadron at Nellis AFB.
They were driving on U.S. 95 near Lee Canyon Road in a gray 2001 Dodge van when the van experience a malfunction in the left rear tire.
The driver lost control about 5:18 a.m. July 17, causing the van to go off the roadway and into a dirt and rock area, then overturned. Multiple passengers were ejected.
NHP said one person was taken by helicopter to University Medical Center with "serious but non-life threatening" injuries, and three others were taken to UMC by ambulance.
The coroner's office said Petersen's cause of death was blunt-force trauma. The death was ruled an accident.
