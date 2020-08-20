UPDATE: The Clark County Coroner's Office has relesed the identity of a man who was killed in a pedestrian crash on August 9.
Brandon Williamson, 26, died from blunt force trauma, the coroner said. The manner of his death has been classified as an accident.
ORIGINAL STORY (AUG. 9): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol were on scene of a fatal crash in downtown on Sunday night.
According to NHP on Twitter, the crash involved a pedestrian on the I-15 northbound-U.S. 95 northbound-MLK ramp about 9:45 p.m. on August 9.
NHP said the full ramp was closed for the investigation. Expect delays in the area and use an alternate route.
(2) comments
A fatal pedestrian crash? Who writes these headlines?
There is no writer for the article, only a "content producer." Perhaps if Fox5 hired writers they would have less comical headlines. Unless this was actually a crash between pedestrians running at freeway speeds.
