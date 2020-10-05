LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash northeast of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday night.
The crash was reported about 6:42 p.m. on October 5 on I-15 near mile marker 85, near the town of Overton.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in the crash as 59-year-old Jonathan Groff. Groff died of blunt force injuries.
According to RTC, all lanes were blocked.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
