LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The coroner's office has identified a man killed early Friday in a central Las Vegas motorcycle crash.
Travis Scott Bradley, 28, of Las Vegas died of blunt-force injuries as a result of the accident, the Clark County Coroner's office said Monday.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Maryland Parkway and Franklin Avenue about 1:54 a.m. Aug. 2.
Evidence at the seen and witness statements indicated Bradley, driving a black-and-red 2007 Yamaha R1, was traveling north on South Maryland Parkway in the left lane, according to a Metro news release. He failed to negotiate a curve and left the road, striking several cement barriers.
LVMPD said Bradley was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death was the 65th traffic-related death in Metro's jurisdiction for 2019.
