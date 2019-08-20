LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated an attempted robbery turned homicide near Rancho Drive and Cheyenne Avenue early Tuesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Alan Larsen said officers responded to a shooting in the area on the 3300 block of Thom Boulevard at about 10:45 p.m. Aug. 19. Police found a man who had been shot multiple times lying in the parking lot of a business.
Larsen said the man was taken to UMC Trauma and was later pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner's office identified the man as 59-year-old Steven Colburn.
Homicide detectives said Colburn and a woman were parked on the street when they were approached by a black man holding a firearm. The suspect demanded the woman's property and that she and Colburn exit the vehicle.
Colburn exited the vehicle and tried to run away, according to police. Detectives said the suspect shot at Colburn, striking him multiple times.
The suspect was described as a black male, 25-35 years old with a thin build.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
