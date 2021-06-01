LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in the east valley on Sunday morning.
The investigation started in the 3900 block of E. Charleston Boulevard, near U.S. 95., about 11 a.m. on May 30.
Police said they were called about a man who was shot in the parking lot of a business in the area. The victim was taken to UMC Trauma where he died.
The victim was in the parking lot trying to tow his car, police said, when an unknown suspect approached and shot the victim multiple times.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man as 49-year-old Benjamin McCarty of Las Vegas. McCarty died from gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD
Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 of crimestoppersofnv.com.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.