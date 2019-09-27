LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 33-year-old man killed while riding his bicycle in the southwest Las Vegas Valley was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office Friday.
Tyler Charles Burnette died of multiple blunt force injuries after a hit-and-run crash on West Warm Springs near Tenaya Way, according to the coroner's office.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Burnette was from Bremerton, Washington.
LVMPD said they located a the suspect vehicle, a 2006 Toyota Avalon, abandoned near Ft. Apache and Warm Springs later in the morning. Police said the vehicle had damage consistent with being involved in a collision.
According to a press release issued Wednesday night, police said they believed the Toyota hit the back of the bike, throwing the rider to the ground. The driver continued westbound, leaving the area, and that driver did not call police.
A passing motorist found the victim in a desert area later on.
