LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people are dead after a crash Saturday morning, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
NHP said the crash happened on US 95 south of Rancho Road. A driver and a passenger in a pickup truck were killed in a head-on collision with a wrong-way vehicle, NHP said.
NHP said two are confirmed dead and impairment is suspected in the crash. The Clark County coroner identified the victims as Paul Orfirio Robledo Gonzalez, 71, and Paul Rodolfo Robledo-Aguilera, 42, both from Las Vegas. Both died from blunt force injuries.
The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a pickup, was transported to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, the Highway Patrol said.
Northbound US 95 was closed at I-15 for investigation and NHP said to expect major delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
