LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A wrong-way crash on I-15 south of the Las Vegas Valley left four people dead on Monday night, according to Nevada State Police.
The crash was reported about 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 on I-15 southbound near mile marker 20, south of Sloan.
According to Trooper Ashlee Wellman, a red Cadillac was driving northbound in the far left southbound lane when it hit a Toyota pick-up truck head on. The truck caught fire, killing the three people inside.
The driver of the Cadillac, only identified on Monday night as a woman, was also pronounced dead on scene. Wellman said preliminarily, evidence at the scene indicated the woman was impaired.
When the crash happened, Wellman said a semi-truck swerved to avoid it, as did a silver Kia, a silver Volvo and a red truck. The drivers in both silver cars were taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition, but were stable. The red truck driver was uninjured, as was the semi driver.
"Please pay full attention when you're behind the wheel," Wellman said, calling the crash a tragedy, and likely preventable. She advised anyone who sees a wrong-way driver to do what they can do avoid them, then call 911 immediately to report it.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified one of the deceased as Erica Marie Morrell, 37, from Henderson. Morrell died from blunt trauma and her death was ruled an accident, the coroner's office said.
Drivers were forced to exit at Sloan and use Las Vegas Boulevard as a detour if traveling south. A traffic back-up was seen into the valley at St. Rose Parkway.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(3) comments
Ashlee Wellman had better not try any foot pursuits lol.
Don’t think there is ever a donut 🍩 left in the box !
UGH. Three innocent lives snuffed out just like that because of an apparent drunk. Sad.
