UPDATE -- The Clark County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified the 31-year-old security guard who was killed in an apparent murder-suicide at the Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Yoseph Almonte died of multiple gunshot wounds after a no-call, no show Wynn employee fired at him from within his car.
Police do not believe the two knew each other.
UPDATE -- The Clark County coroner on Wednesday identified the shooter as Reggie Tagget, 42, from Las Vegas. He died from a contact gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled suicide.
FOX5 reached out to Wynn Las Vegas about safety protocols for security guards after several viewers expressed concern.
A spokesperson for Wynn said they do not comment on specific tactical protocols, but that they are "conducting a full review" of their security protocols to "keep our security team as safe as possible."
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Wynn employee killed a security guard before killing himself in the property's employee parking garage on Tuesday night.
According to Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Koval Lane, near Sands Avenue, around 5:45 p.m. on March 9 for a reported shooting at the Wynn employee parking garage.
When officers arrived, Spencer said they learned that a Wynn employee who didn't show up to work for several days had arrived on property. The employee's arrival prompted security to respond. When the security guard approached the employee's car, he was shot several times, according to Spencer.
The security guard was pronounced dead at the scene, Spencer added. The employee who fired his gun then killed himself in what Spencer called an apparent murder-suicide.
The security guard who was killed was only identified on Tuesday night as a Hispanic man in his early 30s. The shooter was described as a Hispanic man in his early 40s.
Spencer said police don't believe the two men knew each other.
Wynn Resorts released the following statement:
We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred this evening. We have reached out to the families of our two employees to offer our condolences and assistance during this difficult time.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identities of the two men after next of kin has been notified.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts and is in need of help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-(800)-273-TALK (8255).
