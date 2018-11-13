LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a woman killed in a wrong-way crash early Tuesday morning.
The coroner said 27-year-old Nicolette White died in the crash.
Nevada High Patrol Trooper Smaka said White was driving the wrong way in a white Dodge Charger in the northbound US-95 lanes, near Searchlight.
#TrafficAlert Fatal crash US95 and Clark County Mile Marker 44 involving a passenger car and a tractor trailer. All lanes currently closed. Avoid the area. Expect major delays. #drivesafenv #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 13, 2018
She crashed into a semi truck's rear axle, Smaka said. White's vehicle was severely damaged on the left side.
Samaka said a witness was shadowing the woman in the southbound lanes in an attempt to get her attention before the crash, but was unable to do so.
White was pronounced dead on scene.
Traffic lanes were reopened to motorists a few hours later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.