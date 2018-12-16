LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash in the west valley early Sunday morning.
Thirty-three-year-old Sheryl Thomas of Las Vegas died in the crash, the coroner said.
According to Metro Police, the crash happened at 4:13 a.m. on the 2200 block of South Jones Boulevard, near West Sahara Boulevard.
Thomas was driving a 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300, heading north on Jones and speeding, police said. She lost control, which caused the car to spin and cross the center median. The car also hit a fire hydrant and a light pole, which caused the Mercedes to overturn.
During the crash, Thomas was ejected and medical personnel determined she died at the scene, police said. She was the only one inside the Mercedes.
It was unknown if impairment was a factor.
Traffic was shut down on Jones between Sahara and West Oakey Avenue while police investigated.
This was Metro's 132nd traffic-related fatality for 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.