LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner identified the woman who police said was killed by her roommate in the east valley Tuesday night.
The coroner said 31-year-old Rebekah Peters died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Las Vegas police said they arrested Richard Kelly, 37, in connection with the Tuesday night shooting that also injured a man.
The shooting was reported at about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Sundance Avenue, near Christy Lane and Bonanza Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
When officers arrived at the home, they saw a man, later identified as Kelly, exiting the house, police said. He was taken into custody.
The caller, a man in his 30s, told police Kelly was their roommate and shot them both. Peters died at University Medical Center.
The man was expected to recover, police said.
Kelly had been drinking with Peters earlier in the night, but later became belligerent. The other roommate arrived, and he and Peters had to restrain Kelly, police said.
Later, Kelly went into a bedroom for a while, while the victims went to the patio. Kelly came out with a gun and shot both of them, Metro said.
No one else was in the house. It was not known how many shots had been fired.
Kelly faces one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.
Anyone with any information about this incident was urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
