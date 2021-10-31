LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are seeking suspects after a woman was fatally shot and two others were injured at a house party in the east valley early Sunday morning.
On Oct. 31, around 12:52 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Beesley Drive near Charleston and Nellis Boulevard in the east valley.
According to police, arriving officers found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
Two other victims self-transported to UMC Trauma with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
Police said five unidentified Hispanic males were refused entry to a party at the house. Shortly after, the suspects drove past the residence and fired several rounds striking the victims, according to police.
The woman was identified as 22-year-old Graciela Alicia Gomez of Las Vegas. She died of a gunshot wound of abdomen. Her death was ruled a homicide.
