LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A motorcycle hit and killed a person in a wheelchair in the west valley on Friday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Officers were called to the area of South Decatur Boulevard and West Harmon Avenue, near The Orleans hotel-casino, about 7:35 p.m., police said. Witnesses told officers the pedestrian, a 72-year-old woman in a wheelchair, was making her way across Decatur outside the marked crosswalk.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Nancy Shonk-Adam.
According to police, the motorcyclist struck the woman, forcing her to the ground and the bike was overturned. The woman was transported to University Medical Center Trauma, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The motorcyclist was also taken to UMC with non-life threatening injuries, police said. He didn't show signs of impairment.
The collision remains under investigation.
This was Metro Police's 33rd traffic-related fatality for 2019.
(1) comment
Panhandler in the road, or jayroller?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.