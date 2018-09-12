LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's office identified the suspect and two victims of a west valley double-murder suicide on Monday.

A man found on the sidewalk on the 2100 block of Echo Bay Street by medical personnel was identified as Janes Lester Wilson, 52, of Pahrump. The Clark County Coroner's office said on Wednesday he was shot multiple times.

Inside a nearby apartment, police found Monique Lane, 50, inside dead with a gunshot wound.

Man killed girlfriend and her friend before himself in west valley, police say Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a person killed two people before killing themselves in the west valley on Monday afternoon.

The suspect, 50-year-old Matthew Terracin, was found on a couch with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Lane was in the process of ending her relationship with the suspect, police said in a press release. Terracin went to her apartment while Wilson was over. The suspect shot both of them and then himself inside of the apartment.

Police believe Wilson stumbled outside to get help before dying.

No other information was immediately available.