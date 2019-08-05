LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the two victims in a double homicide Friday night in the northwest valley.
The victims, Timothy Allen Bailey and Harlee Andrew Deborski, both 19 of Las Vegas, died of gunshot wounds to the head, the coroner's office said. Both deaths were ruled homicides.
Bailey was shot in the back of the head, the coroner said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer said police responded to the home in the 7800 block of Airola Peak Street about 9 p.m. Aug. 2.
When officers arrived, they found the father who had called 911 inside the house, police said. He told police he was at home with his son and his son's friend.
He told police when he went downstairs, he found both teens dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Spencer did not comment on any potential suspect or person of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
