LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a woman found dead in her car on I-15 southbound Wednesday morning.
Kamiah Bird, 37, died of a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Initially, Nevada Highway Patrol investigated Bird's death as a fatal crash, until police found out she was the victim of a gunshot wound.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police believe Bird may have been the victim of road rage.
Police are looking at casino surveillance footage nearby to determine what may have led to the incident. LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said police believe Bird was a casino worker who got off of work late Tuesday at a downtown area casino.
