LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a woman killed in a northeast valley crash Sunday afternoon.
Candelaria Guadalupe Alegria, 49, died from a blunt force head injury in the accident, the coroner said Tuesday.
According to Metro Police, officers were called to the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lincoln Road, near North Lamb Boulevard, just after 3 p.m.
Witnesses told police the driver of a 2016 Honda Civic, driven by Alegria from Las Vegas, was heading north on Lincoln Road and stopped at a stop sign at Lake Mead. Police added that an 8-year-old girl was a passenger in the Honda at the time of the crash.
A 1992 Ford Ranger, driven by 51-year-old Javier Armeta-Lopez, was traveling east on Lake Mead in the right lane and was approaching Lincoln Road, police said. As Alegria entered the intersection, the front of the Ford collided into the driver's side of the Honda.
Alegria and the 8-year-old girl were taken to University Medical Center Trauma, Las Vegas police said. Alegria later died of her injuries. The girl was reported to be in serious, but stable condition.
Lopez did not show any signs of impairment and was released from the hospital after receiving treatment for his injuries, according to Las Vegas police.
This was Metro Police's seventh traffic-related fatality for 2019.
The collision remains under investigation.
